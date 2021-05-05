Analysts Expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $749.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report sales of $749.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $754.10 million and the lowest is $745.48 million. TransUnion reported sales of $634.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $106.60. 773,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,951. TransUnion has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $110.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.63 and a 200 day moving average of $92.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,805.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $526,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,001 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,153. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

