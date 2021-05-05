Analysts Expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.45). Vapotherm reported earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 47.80% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.58 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $51,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,614 shares in the company, valued at $583,893.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 289,147 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth $3,534,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,592,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,773,000 after buying an additional 76,555 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 362,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after buying an additional 69,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth $1,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAPO stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,539. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46. Vapotherm has a one year low of $20.29 and a one year high of $54.42. The firm has a market cap of $552.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.96.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

