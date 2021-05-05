Analysts Issue Forecasts for Valley National Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

VLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $14.28 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

