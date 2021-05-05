Analysts Offer Predictions for Chegg, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chegg in a research note issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHGG. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $83.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. Chegg has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.90, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 228.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 141,701 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chegg by 8.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,031,000 after buying an additional 33,614 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth about $2,572,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $11,126,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,668 shares of company stock valued at $45,003,983. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.