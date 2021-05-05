Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TMX Group (TMXXF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TMX Group (OTCMKTS: TMXXF):

  • 5/3/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/16/2021 – TMX Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.
  • 4/15/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/14/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $149.00 to $152.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/9/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TMXXF traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $110.25. The company had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 943. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.68. TMX Group Limited has a 52 week low of $79.40 and a 52 week high of $111.60.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

