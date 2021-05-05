Analysts Set Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Price Target at €24.43

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €24.43 ($28.74).

Several brokerages have weighed in on GYC. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of FRA GYC traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €22.22 ($26.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,174 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.85. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

