Analysts Set Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Price Target at $62.18

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,731 shares of company stock worth $7,157,147. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Masco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in Masco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.52. 719,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,868. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.68. Masco has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $65.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

