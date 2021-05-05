Analysts Set Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Price Target at $11.70

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.70.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler raised Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 90.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 170,713 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth approximately $617,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.
Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.47%.
About Newmark Group
Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.
