AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Announces Earnings Results

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ANAB stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.38. 358,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,065. The stock has a market cap of $667.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 2,777,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $52,694,866.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,920,800 shares of company stock worth $56,121,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

