Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE FINS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $18.19. 17,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,502. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.

In other Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust news, insider Michael Fierman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $271,500.00.

