ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $92.32

May 5th, 2021

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.32 ($1.21) and traded as high as GBX 117.46 ($1.53). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 111 ($1.45), with a volume of 877,411 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of £239.15 million and a P/E ratio of -17.08.

About ANGLE (LON:AGL)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application.

