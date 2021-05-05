Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.23

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 292634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGLOY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Liberum Capital cut Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78.

About Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

