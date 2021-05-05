ankrETH (aEth) Price Tops $3,179.05 on Exchanges

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. ankrETH has a market cap of $93.24 million and $434,220.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ankrETH has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar. One ankrETH coin can now be purchased for about $3,179.05 or 0.05750787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ankrETH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00087538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00071514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $467.30 or 0.00845325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,366.57 or 0.09707949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00101303 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00044107 BTC.

ankrETH Profile

ankrETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io . The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

ankrETH Coin Trading

