Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Annaly witnessed book value growth in first-quarter 2021, which was driven by spread tightening. Notably, the company’s investment strategy is driven by a prudent selection of assets and effective capital allocation in Agency and credit-focused assets, and this will likely enhance its returns in the upcoming period. Also, amid Fed’s purchase efforts and strong demand, the outlook for Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) remains attractive. The company will sell off its commercial real estate business and invest the capital in the residential mortgage finance sector. Yet, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Elevated prepayment speeds are affecting asset yields. Also, it operates in a highly competitive market to acquire targeted assets and this adversely impacts the pricing of securities.”

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.78.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $9.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,965,000 after buying an additional 6,157,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,432,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,776,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,260,000 after purchasing an additional 45,636 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,649,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,741,000 after buying an additional 338,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,398,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,824,000 after buying an additional 2,321,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

