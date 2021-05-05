AnRKey X ($ANRX) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $11.35 million and $645,059.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AnRKey X has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00068401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.86 or 0.00261897 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.26 or 0.01150393 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00031665 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $416.66 or 0.00728164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,104.53 or 0.99796996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,283,948 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com

