Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $17,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Anthem by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $512,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.00.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $391.67 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $393.31. The stock has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.12.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

