AntiMatter (MATTER) Market Capitalization Reaches $16.58 Million

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for $1.76 or 0.00003092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiMatter has a market cap of $16.58 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

