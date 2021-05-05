Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,072.86 ($14.02).

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANTO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

LON ANTO traded up GBX 41 ($0.54) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,895.50 ($24.76). 1,585,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,199. The stock has a market cap of £18.69 billion and a PE ratio of 51.37. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 17.06 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,771.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,506.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.40%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.