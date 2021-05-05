Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $108.12 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $108.12 million and approximately $13.08 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00061656 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.52 or 0.00335855 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000668 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00009111 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00031873 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

