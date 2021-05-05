Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Announces Earnings Results

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

APO traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,127,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -67.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.07.

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,348,968.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,178,928 shares of company stock worth $60,500,987 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

