Apollo Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Trading Down 2.9%

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF)’s stock price was down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.49.

About Apollo Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF)

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp., an exploration company, engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource deposits. The company has an option to acquire 90% interest in two prospective gold-silver properties, including Apolo and Sancarron concessions comprising 5 exploration and 18 exploitation concessions covering an area of 5,329 hectares located in the El Indio Gold Belt of western Chile.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.