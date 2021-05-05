Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to report $52.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.27 million and the highest is $52.81 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $71.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $218.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $218.20 million to $218.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $213.12 million, with estimates ranging from $212.51 million to $214.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $54.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.76 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,115. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $952.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 9.2%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

