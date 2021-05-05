Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,833 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.8% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.82.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

