Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Apple by 284.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after buying an additional 11,030,352 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 322.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,010,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,810 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 225,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.82.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

