Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.28–0.23 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. On average, analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $194.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

