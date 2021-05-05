Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). Applied Optoelectronics reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 248,641 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

