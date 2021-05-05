APR Coin (APR) Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. APR Coin has a market cap of $42,689.94 and approximately $9.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APR Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00080847 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000104 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,613,944 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com

Buying and Selling APR Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.