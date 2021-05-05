ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Cowen

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target increased by research analysts at Cowen from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities increased their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.46.

NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.64. 7,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,939. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 408.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in ArcBest by 106.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after purchasing an additional 257,253 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 18,130.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 5.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

