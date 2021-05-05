ArcLight Clean Transition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACTC)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 8,205 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,873% compared to the typical volume of 276 put options.

NASDAQ:ACTC opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. ArcLight Clean Transition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $31.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of advanced electric vehicle technology solutions. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

