Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ARNC traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.16. 1,010,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,999. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23. Arconic has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $36.18.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In related news, CEO Timothy Donald Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 508,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,454,280.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

