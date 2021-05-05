Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Rating Increased to Buy at Gabelli

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was upgraded by research analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

ACA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Sidoti cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcosa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

ACA opened at $64.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.12. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Arcosa by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Arcosa by 2,088.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,242 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,767,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

