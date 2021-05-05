Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Short Interest Up 25.9% in April

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the March 31st total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $1,071,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 82,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

