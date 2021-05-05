Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has raised its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ACRE stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.89. 2,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,779. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACRE. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

