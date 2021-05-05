Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $55.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -137.78%.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.31.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

