Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%.
Shares of ARGO stock opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $55.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.90.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -137.78%.
About Argo Group International
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.
