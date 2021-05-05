Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,534 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 276.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after acquiring an additional 416,010 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMP. TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average is $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

