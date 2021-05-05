Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 160 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hubbell were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,519,000 after buying an additional 596,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $89,355,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hubbell by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,591,000 after purchasing an additional 425,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hubbell by 391.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 377,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,195,000 after purchasing an additional 300,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,315,000 after purchasing an additional 294,609 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $195.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.34 and a 12-month high of $196.47.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Several analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.75.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,474 shares of company stock worth $1,320,824 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

