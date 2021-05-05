Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 201 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Palmer Knight Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $158.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.51 and its 200 day moving average is $142.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. Insiders sold 110,194 shares of company stock worth $16,830,409 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

