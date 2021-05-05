Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Kroger were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

KR stock opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

