Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $105,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 1,511.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,099,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,542,000 after buying an additional 178,397 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 51,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 292.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ESML opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54.

