Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $99,000 Holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 460.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Omeros were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 4,965.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omeros alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $42,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,900 shares in the company, valued at $357,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,115. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

OMER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omeros in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Omeros stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.65. Omeros Co. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Omeros Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER).

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.