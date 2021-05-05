Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in DocuSign by 1,310.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,296,000 after buying an additional 78,977 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $204.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.67. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.36 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of -173.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,552 shares of company stock worth $8,157,391. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

