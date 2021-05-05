Arkady Mandel Purchases 60,000 Shares of Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Stock

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Senior Officer Arkady Mandel purchased 60,000 shares of Theralase Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$14,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,100.
TLT stock opened at C$0.22 on Wednesday. Theralase Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.12 and a 12 month high of C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$44.94 million and a PE ratio of -8.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 10.85 and a quick ratio of 10.18.
About Theralase Technologies
