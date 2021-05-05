Arkady Mandel Purchases 60,000 Shares of Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Stock

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Senior Officer Arkady Mandel purchased 60,000 shares of Theralase Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$14,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,100.

TLT stock opened at C$0.22 on Wednesday. Theralase Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.12 and a 12 month high of C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$44.94 million and a PE ratio of -8.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 10.85 and a quick ratio of 10.18.

About Theralase Technologies

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancer in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical laser systems and other technologies for the activation of PDCs; designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

