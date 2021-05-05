Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $13.18. 8,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,137. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AHH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

