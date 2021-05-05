Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) SVP Mark A. Hershey Sells 4,898 Shares

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $106.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.74, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $100,370,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 45.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,390 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.