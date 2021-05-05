Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.47. The company had a trading volume of 928,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,343. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average of $72.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.14 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.31.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

