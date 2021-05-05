Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Artelo Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company’s product pipeline consists of ART27.13, ART12.11 and ART26.12 which are in clinical stage. Artelo Biosciences Inc. is based in La Jolla, CA. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

NASDAQ ARTL opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.52. Artelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI owned 0.13% of Artelo Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

