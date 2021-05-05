Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,152 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $17,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 126,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $112.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.53. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $116.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.52.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.