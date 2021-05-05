Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,684 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.67% of Kornit Digital worth $30,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.82. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $72.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

