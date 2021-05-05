Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.261 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Artesian Resources has increased its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Artesian Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 54.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

ARTNA opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $375.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.02. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,441.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $64,075.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,101,468.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,956 shares of company stock worth $656,639 over the last ninety days. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

