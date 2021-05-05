Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $67.16. 329,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,007. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $92.77. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,292,103.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679,057.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $69,240.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,295.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,189 shares of company stock valued at $10,845,877 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

